Samsung Galaxy X Coming Soon; First Samsung Foldable Smartphone Available in Two Variants

Samsung Electronics will reportedly launch is first foldable smartphone that is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy X. The said handset will reportedly debut earlier than Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in two variants.

According to BGR, a Chinese tipser who utilizes the username @mmddj_china on Twitter has posted a couple of tweets about the Samsung galaxy X which are mostly overlooked by mass media on Thursday. This was because the media people are focused on Samsung's proclamations from its first Unpacked event for this year. Nevertheless, the posts seem to hint Samsung's roadmap for its upcoming flagship devices' release.

Samsung Galaxy X will be launched in Q3. If this piece of information is proven to be true, then the patrons of the South Korean tech giant might see the company unveils its first foldable phone during the IFA 2017.

It was also known that the said foldable smartphone was dubbed as Samsung Galaxy X and that it is supposed to be released this year. Moreover, recent news suggests that Samsung has plans of testing the smartphone in waters with a limited launch in 2017 to see if clients will patronize the foldable devices. It was also mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy X mass-production might start in 2018 if the South Korean tech company sees sufficient consumer demand.

Furthermore, Value Walk has learned that there is a probability that the Samsung Galaxy X will arrive in two variants. The first one will be the Samsung Galaxy X1 and the other one will be named Samsung GalaxyX1+. Aside from that, it was also worth mentioning that Samsung has been working on a foldable display smartphone for some years already and this is a secret project which the company calls Project Valley. These handsets are also said to feature a 5-inch display that is equipped with a 4K resolution.

As of this moment, Samsung Electronics hasn't confirmed this information. With this, the company's patrons are advised to take the aforementioned details with skepticism.