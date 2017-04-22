Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ with No Carrier Logos Now Available in the US

Samsung's flagship handsets; Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are slated to launch today in the US but it will definitely won't feature carrier logos.

According to Beta News, it was almost three weeks since Samsung has first unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Now, these two flagship handsets are set to hit US, Canada, Puerto Rico and Korea and over the upcoming weeks, it will surely hit other countries market shelves.

Aside from the launch, GSMArena has noted that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are certainly beautiful devices. When it comes to its design, it is equipped with an Infinity Display which makes either one look amazingly futuristic and the minimal bezels have guaranteed that there wasn't room for any logos.

Nevertheless, the situation is slightly different on the back portion of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Depending on their region, the users might see the Samsung logo there by itself or an added remark of the device's name in the lower half of the rear glass. In the US, it will be having the latter option

Moreover, there will be one thing missing from both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ since there is no any trace of a carrier logo. Indeed, even AT&T and Verizon have finally decided not to put its stamps anymore. Meanwhile, it has been noticeable that Sprint and T-Mobile had already done that to its past Samsung flagships.

It was also mentioned that the Verizon will be plastering not one, but two logos on Android devices by Samsung to none. This move from the carrier is definitely a welcome change from America's major carriers.

But still, upon booting up the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, the owners will see a splash screen with their carrier's logo. Apart from that, the carrier bloatware apps are still a thing, awkwardly. Conversely, the news outlet has stated that hopefully in a few years Samsung will grow buoyant enough to ditch those too.