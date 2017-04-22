US Cellular Officially Releases Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge

US Cellular has released the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones.

According to Android Authority, US Cellular, which is the fifth major wireless carrier in the US, finally started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade to its Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge handsets. The said firmware update has been released after the other four US carriers have started delivering the similar software to its versions of the same handsets.

Furthermore, Sammobile has noted that the Android 7.0 Nougat that US Cellular releases to its Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge weighs 1,512.39 MB. This basically means that the owners of these handsets should download the file through a Wi-Fi connection.

When it comes with the enhancements and new features, it has been noted that the Android 7.0 Nougat update from US Cellular will add multi-window support and better battery life with an improved Doze mode to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones. Aside from that, the firmware update will also incorporate a new Performance Mode and other improvements to the devices.

The owners of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge phones should keep in mind that though the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system started rolling out, it still could take several days for the download file to become visible on their device. For the US Cellular customer with the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, they have to make sure that they refresh the software update page in their phone's settings to see if the firmware is available to download.

Moreover, a news outlet stated that patrons of Samsung is still waiting for the South Korean tech giant to roll out the same Nougat update to the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge in the US. Nevertheless, it did release the March 2017 security updates for the mentioned phones a few weeks ago.