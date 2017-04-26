'Persona 5' Introduces Latest Romance Options, Social Links, And Gift Ideas

"Persona 5" has been an excellent game for those who love to provide gifts as they play. The latest introduction brings new options for gamers to get gift ideas and social links, learning how to manage "Persona 5" Confidant and Social Links is one of the more important elements in the game. These new options are believed to be amazing as it draws the attention of gamers.

Alongside Social Stats such as Guts, Knowledge, Kindness, Proficiency, and Charm players want to maximize their limited time they have on friendships between party members and other characters. This will reward gamers with combat boost, additional story details and possibly take part in some romance options as per Eurogamer.

The best part is that there are 21 confidants in the game and this will gradually become available as players progress through the story. Some of these are believed to automatically rank up at specific points, while the others require interaction. Players need to make sure that they have a Persona of the matching Arcana, this is not a requirement, but there is certainly some time-filling meetings between rank ups.

The romance options in "Persona 5" have several confident's and it is possible to get romantically involved. There are also no special requirements to romancing a character, and at some point, most of the players feel that "Persona 5" is a long game. Even the slightest peak could reveal a big spoiler until and unless the game is fully cleared as per Destructoid.

There are also other options for players to give Confidants a Gift, and by handing over the right things their Social Link progress will speed up. The best way to get a hold of this is to hand over something other players like. "Persona 5" has been a famous game from the time of its release and the new options seem to have brought more players to the game.