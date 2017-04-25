‘Pretty Little Liars’ Series Finale Spoilers: Cast Shocked When They Found Out Who A.D. Is; Swears It’s Worth The Wait

"Pretty Little Liars" series finale is just a few episodes away. And it looks like the cast already know the real identity of A.D., their long time tormentor. Reports say that the Liars took the news in shock and swore that they would keep it a secret. The cast also said that fans won't believe who the real A.D. is either which will be revealed during the final few episodes of the series.

Everyone wanted to know who the person under the hood is in "Pretty Little Liars" and when the cast found out who the person was, they had to ask if it was really true. The cast and crew has finished filming for the ending of the series last year so they already knew A.D., TV Guide reported. But no one wants to spoil the thrill; the cast just said that they were shocked after they found out. Lucy Hale, who plays Aria Montgomery in the series, said that she opted not to find out the identity of A.D. until the final read but she overheard another cast talking about it. She was also in disbelief when she heard the news.

Meanwhile, midseason premier of "Pretty Little Liars" started off with good numbers and reports say that it's all because of delayed viewing. Variety reported that the April 18 episode gathered 1.3 million viewers in total and was up in the adults 18 to 19 years old demographic. It was the number one telecast for women and the number one cable telecast in adults that day. The series' social media sites also gathered a lot of attention with a total of 13.1 million engagements across all portals with more than 400,000 tweets during the broadcast.

There are only nine more episodes left in "Pretty Little Liars." It airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.