‘One Punch Man’ Gets New Opening Song Reassuring Fans That Saitama Will Not Be Defeated Next Season

"One Punch Man" season 2 will have a new opening theme. Created and performed by super group JAM project, the new song is titled "THE HERO!! ~ Ikareru Kobushi ni Hi wo Tsukero~" or in English "THE HERO!! Light a Fire in This Enraged Fist." This new song gave new hope to fans who thought Saitama will be meeting his demise in season 2 with reports that he will lose to one of his major opponents.

There are rumors that "One Punch Man" will soon meet his doom in season 2 with the Monster Association hot on his trail. Korea Portal reported that Saitama will be meeting tough fighters too like Amai Mask, Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, Deep Sea King and Beefcake. And there are also rumors that Saitama will finally get the taste of defeat in the hands of Lord Boros who is rumored to return next season too.

"One Punch Man" new opening theme has given fans some idea that season 2 won't be such a painful sequel at all and is definitely worth watching. The new opening song by JAM Project was initially slated as an image song which means it will be sung by the main character of the series so in this case, it will be a song by Saitama's voice actor, Comic Book said. But it seems that the new song "THE HERO!! Light a Fire in This Enraged Fist" is performed by JAM Project not by voice actor Makoto Furukawa.

"One Punch Man" season 2 opening theme was created and composed by Hironobu Kageyama, arranged by Makoto Miyazaki and performed JAM Project. Lyrics are now available online.

Now that "One Punch Man" has a new opening song for season 2, views for its first opening theme surged to more than 21 million views on YouTube. Season 2 premiere date is also yet to be announced but reports say that it will be in mid-2017.