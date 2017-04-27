Samsung Galaxy S9: Might Be The Futuristic Smartphone Of The Year

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ earlier this year, these two smartphones opened up new technologies in the mobile phone world. But it looks like the tech giant has taken another step further to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S9

Reports claim that Samsung and Qualcomm will work on the Snapdragon 845 for their upcoming Galaxy S9. The Korean company has already started working on their next project even as the Galaxy S8 just starts to settle in the market. The Snapdragon 845 that will be a feature in the Samsung Galaxy 9, it will clock faster than the rate of 3.6 GHz Quad + 2.8 GHz Quad. Hence, the Samsung Galaxy S9 GPU would be Andre 540, reported iSport Times.

The Galaxy S9 will arrive with a sporting 5.5″ inch display with quad HD quality. It will also display 2560×1440 resolution and a 3D touch technology, these features are existing in the latest iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. While the company has always concentrated on display protection the Galaxy S9 arrive with the latest version of the Gorilla Glass.

Advertisement

According to BGR, the Samsung Galaxy S8 currently has the best mobile processor on an Android device. It is also the only smartphone to have a Snapdragon 835 chip inside. Some of its users stated that even the iPhone 7 is no match for Samsung's Galaxy S8.

In this case, the S9 will be much higher in terms of technology. But the S9 will not launch until February 2018, with a 6GB RAM the phone is also said to have a 128GB internal memory and a dual camera with 21 megapixels and 8 megapixels.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy s9 is not yet disclosed, but with a dual tone LED flash for better low light capture the phone might be one of the company's best products. More updates on the phone will be revealed when Samsung confirms the price and extra features.