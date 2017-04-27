Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Specs, Features and Latest 4K HDR Screen Revealed

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is considered as the most futuristic phone of 2017, the Xperia XZ Premium smartphone was unveiled a few months back at MWC 2017 alongside Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones.

Out of all these amazing phones, Sony's Xperia XZ Premium has a unique 4K HDR screen and is believed to be the best model of this year. The company has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to bring HDR content for the smartphone. It has a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display running at a resolution of 2160×3840 pixels as per BGR.

Powered by Qualcomm's 64-bit Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, it also has a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a micro SD card. The rear camera has 19 megapixels with a "Motion Eye" feature and the front camera has 13-megapixel, which is perfect for selfies and video calling.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium has the world's first super slow motion camera on a smartphone and it allows its users to shoot 720p videos at 960fps. With other additional options, the phone is backed by a 3,230mAh non-removable battery along with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 feature.

According to 3G, The design is stunning with a mirrored glass back paired with a metal frame. There is also a fingerprint scanner, dust and water resistance and a sizeable battery with fast charging, combining to make this one of the most exciting phones of the year.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is expected to hit the UK in early June, and it will arrive at the US relatively the same time. The Xperia XZ Premium will be available in Deepsea Black and Luminous Chrome and also Bronze Pink will be added as a special option after its launch. The smartphone arrives with Android 7.0, wrapped under Sony's custom user interface.