'FIFA 17' New Players, Web App, Latest Update All You Need To Know

EA Sports has just revealed their 32nd team of the week for "FIFA 17," the game's ultimate team mode will offer players a new option while selecting teams. Players will be able to access this from either the "FIFA 17" Web App or from their PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The ultimate team of the week will have a team of 23 in - form player cards.

These new features bring benefits in terms of selecting teams and applying new strategies. The new update for the players will be boosted with a stat upgrade by EA based on how well they have performed over the last week in real-life football fixtures. Gamers get the option to choose accordingly by looking at the performance of the players, reported the Daily Star.

The new cards for the ultimate team are available are Gold, Silver, and Bronze and it will be accessible only for one week from 5:45 PM UK time every Wednesday. EA Sports will announce team of the week 32 and the in-form players will be released into card packs If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats as per Bleacher Report.

Among these Lionel Messi will be one of the top players in "FIFA 17," in all his games he managed to carry Barcelona forward, shaking off some physical treatment from the Real Madrid players and continuing to assert his influence on the game.

This means if Messi is added as a top player in "FIFA 17" team of the week, then players who select Messi will have an advantage point. "FIFA 17" has been one of the most famous games for EA Sports, the new feature for the team of the week has brought in a huge fan base.