‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast Reveal Their Target If They Were A.D.; Troian Bellisario Thinks Ezra Must Go Down

"Pretty Little Liars" is on the road to its series finale and everyone, including the cast, can't help but talk about A.D., her true identity and possible victims if they were to become A.D. Meanwhile, Troian Bellisario talks about her life after "Pretty Little Liars" and her take on directing. She also revealed who she wants to take down in case she was given the chance to be A.D.

The main cast of "Pretty Little Liars" spilled the beans on who they would like to set up in case they were to become A.D. in the series. Sasha Pieterse who plays Ali on the show said that the wants to get rid of the incompetent Rosewood Police Department. Ashley Benson, who plays Hanna, said that she wants Lieutenant Tanner to be her victim. Benson said that it's a good chance that Marlene King believes Tanner is a good cop and to the girls she was a good because they can get away with anything when she was around, Refinery reported.

Meanwhile, Bellisario said that she will definitely miss working with the cast and crew of "Pretty Little Liars" but things have changed since they filmed its very first episode. W Magazine reported how Bellisario remembered the day they shot the final scene. Every cast and crew member were very emotional to the point that they all cried when it was done.

Bellisario also said that if she were A.D., she would love to target Aria's boyfriend Ezra. The actress said that Aria just forgave and forgotten what Ezra did to her and the girls; she wants to remind everyone how sketchy the guy is apart from his fondness of dating underage women in "Pretty Little Liars."

The "Pretty Little Liars" star has recently directed the season's fourth episode which will air in May. She also has a few projects lined up for her after PLL ends including a sci-fi movie "Clara" that she stars along with her husband Patrick J. Adams from "Suits." Bellisario asked herself why it took her so long to direct. Everyone was happy for her and was very supportive.