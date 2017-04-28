Android Nougat Update: Version 7.1.1 Released For Xperia X & XZ, Nokia 6, And Moto Z Play

In the latest mobile news, a new Android 7.1.1 Nougat update has just been released and is intended for Xperia X and XZ, Nokia 6, and Moto Z Play smartphones. Japanese tech giant Sony has officially rolled out the Android 7.1.1 N update for the Xperia X and Xperia XZ; the said update has the build number 41.2.A.2.199 and has a 650MB download size.

According to Telegiz, the update comes with the usual Android 7.1 features. Before updating to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, users are advised to first make sure that their device is 100% charged, or if not, is plugged into a power socket.

Additionally, like any other OS update, it has also been advised that anyone who decides to update that Android Nougat to the latest version should back up all essential data such as contacts, messages, contacts, and pictures.

As a recall, the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat update was rolled out by tech giant Google back in November 2016 and was rolled out to Google Nexus devices a month later. The new update comes with some very interesting features and improvements.

These features would include a long press app shortcut menu, instant apps, Doze feature, background system updates, and multi-window app support. Instant apps will enable users to start testing or using an app straight from the Google Play Store without having to download it to their device.

As mentioned earlier, the Nokia 6 is also said to be getting the Android 7.1.1 update. The new update also offers some much-needed bug fixes, as well as having the security patch for the month of April.

According to Android Authority, the Moto Z Play is also expected to get the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update at a later date. The smartphone was revealed in December 2016 with the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow update and was later on updated to the Android 7.0 Nougat in January.