Instagram on Android Now Works Even Without Internet Connection

If Facebook has Facebook Lite to cater to users living in developing world, Instagram now has offline mode for Android devices. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing social media platform has revealed at F8 that most of its Android app's features will now work even while offline.

This means that Instagram users can browse their feeds and their Explore tabs even if they have no mobile data or WiFi, as is the case for many users that reside in developing nations. However, the offline mode feature can only see the images and profiles that have been previously loaded while the user was connected to the internet.

According to Engadget, users are able to heart photos, leave comments and even follow/unfollow others like the usual, but those obviously won't go through until they reconnect back to the internet again. While Instagram opted to only activate the feature for its Android app since Android devices are much more common in the developing market, Facebook has also announced that offline mode is also going to be present to an extent on Instagram's iOS application.

Advertisement

Instagram's offline mode also caches previously loaded posts and comments, but users are not able to interact with them completely without an internet connection. This means that despite offline mode being present, interaction with other users is not possible without the internet connection, which implies that offline mode won't completely offer the full services of Instagram.

According to Wired, the photo-sharing social media platform said that it is planning to make more features that are going to be available in offline mode, which could potentially make it a much bigger hit in places where getting postpaid plans with mobile data isn't as common as other well-developed places. Furthermore, Instagram has also announced that it is exploring the idea of making offline mode available on iOS as well in the future.