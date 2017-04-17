The Truth Behind Google Pixel And Nexus Fingerprint Sensor Issues

During the start of April, the Android 7.1.2 Nougat was just released for the Google Pixel and select Nexus devices. Its release was primarily for the purpose of fixing the bugs that has been reported to plague the aforementioned devices.

However, instead of fixing the glitches that are present in the devices, what happened was that the fingerprint sensors didn't work, leading many people to criticize what Google has done. To deal with it, Google has confirmed that the issue was indeed true, which is why it had created a thread where users can discuss and talk about the glitch and issues that they experience with its fingerprint sensors.

According to ND TV, one of the users discussed his issue in Google's thread. The user says that the statement which pops up says that there is no fingerprint hardware available. What the user did instead to try to solve the problem was he cleared his cache.

However, nothing happened and the problem persisted. A message then popped saying that the enrolment wasn't successfully completed. And to solve the issue, Google has used the thread to gain more information to know the specific things that happened with the users who reported the problem.

According to Gigjets, up until this moment, Google still haven't found any common factor that addresses the issue. Even the rebooting and safe booting wasn't effective in dealing with the fingerprint sensor issue.

Hopefully, users will find a way to tackle the issue, with the help of the thread that was specifically made to find a solution to this serious fingerprint sensor issue of Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

This needs to be sorted out by Google as quickly as possible, because this will surely cause in the decrease of sales of their flagship phone, the Pixel, and their other Nexus devices.