Bethesda Announces 'The Elder Scrolls Online' Is Free For One Week

Bethesda is trying it's very best to boost "The Elder Scrolls Online's" player base even further in just less than two months before the official launch of its massive Morrowind expansion. This is why the game developer has announced that starting next week, at exactly 10 A.M. EST, anyone can download and play "The Elder Scrolls Online" on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC for absolutely FREE for an entire week.

According to Engadget, people who will immediately take advantage of the said free play week will have full access to the entire "The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited" base game, however, not the DLC version. They will also get free 500 crowns from the system to spend in the in-game store when they successfully make a new account.

Every character, Crown Packs or store items that are bought during the free week, as well as every progress made, will carry over if ever players will decide to buy "The Elder Scrolls Online" game. At the same time, "The Elder Scrolls Online" is also on sale during this free week period for 50% to 67% off at its original price, depending upon which edition is being purchased.

This means that "The Elder Scrolls Online" base game will now cost $9.90, while the Gold Edition, which includes the base game and four major DLC packs, will cost $29.99. Finally, according to VG 24/7, those who jump in immediately during the free play period will also be handed 500 additional Free Crowns.

Again, these currencies given can be spent in the Crown Store on items such as scrolls, pets, costumes, and more. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam users can start downloading "The Elder Scrolls Online" by Monday next week at 10 am ET/3P.M. UK, although it has already been made available for download on Steam as of right now.