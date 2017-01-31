The Elder Scrolls 6 Update: Why You Won't Be Hearing About This Game For Years

In November 2016, it will have been the sixth year since Skyrim originally launched for the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. Though the Skyrim Remastered launch last year and the upcoming Switch release have all made fans of the fantasy series and game hyped and excited, what we are all really waiting for is new details and information on the new Elder Scrolls game.

No updates regarding the Next Elder Scrolls title

According to GamingBolt, Bethesda executives have stated over and over again that is not going to be released nor introduced anytime soon, and that Bethesda's Pete Hines has now come out of the open and said the very same thing.

When he was asked about when people would be hearing about Elder Scrolls 6, Hines has replied via tweet that "it will be many years" before Bethesda even talks about it. When another particular fan tweeted Hines about his confidence that people would be hearing about the next Elder Scrolls game at this year's E3, Hines, once again, tweeted that "it would be many years" before that happens, along with saying that "it's just the truth."

Elder Scrolls 6 unlikely to see any daylight

While it seems like we are definitely not going to hear about any Elder Scrolls 6 update for some time to come, fans reiterate that there's certainly no harm in talking about it. Fans have been recently comparing and equating the situations of both The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5 and what these two franchises could have in common and could potentially learn from each other.

Bethesda present at E3 2017

According to NeuroGadget, Bethesda will again be part of this year's E3 event. Though the company has not announced which games it will bring and introducing to the upcoming event, fans can probably expect some thin chances of a new Elder Scrolls game and even a few surprise announcements.