Attack On Titan’ Fever Lives On: Season 2 Now Available In Blu-Ray & DVD; Anime Inspired Jewelry Collection Out

'Attack on Titan" franchise is on the roll with season 2 releases on Blu-Ray and on DVD. This is the much-awaited time for fans since they can now take their favorite animated series home. Aside from these releases, anime-inspired jewelry were created in collaboration with Material Crown are now available for order with the characters' names engraved on the jewelry piece.

The popular apocalyptic action anime may be streaming in many platforms but fans can now purchase a copy of "Attack on Titan" in DVD and Blu-Ray. Season 2 is not yet over but the first and second volume is now in Blu-Ray and DVD with a special "VR movie" as a bonus, Comic Book reported. Purchase comes with a free VR goggles to watch "Shingeki no Kyojin-ten 360 Taikan Theater "Hoeru" or "Attack on Titan Exhibition 360-Degree: Experience Theater "Roar." All these are available on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the new "Attack on Titan" jewelry is also available for order online. Three jewelry pieces have been exclusively created by Material Crown. Two of these are rings designed after two characters Eren and Levi. The Eren ring bears a silver band with green gems because of his dramatic green eyes.

Advertisement

The second ring was created after Levi with a black band and blue stones symbolizing his awesome power and strength. Eren and Levi's rings have their engraved names and both come in a neat box. The third piece of jewelry is a cross with three gems in a golden chain. Sora News 24 said that this cross is similar to what Eren's father has given him during the start of the "Attack on Titan" series.

The rings cost 11,800 yen or US$110 each while the necklace and cross is 15,120 yen or US$140. The "Attack on Titan" season 2 DVD and Blu-Ray with free VR movie and goggles is exclusively on Amazon.