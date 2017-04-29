Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 11:33 AM EDT
Bill Nye is on Netflix with "Bill Nye Saves the World" where he explains almost anything that he could think of including what to do with families with too many kids and what's up with Netflix original series "Stranger Things."

Viewers jumped from their seats after Bill Nye said that people should "be penalized for having extra kids." This idea came after he theorized that big American families or broods with too many children are hurting the environment. Nye talked with his guest John Hopkins University bioethicist Travis Rieder who agreed that this was an idea that should be considered, Fox News reported.

Bill Nye seconded Rieder saying that instead of just considering it, "do it." Conservative viewers just had to give their two cents at Nye's opinion saying this is one of the most repulsive ideas that they have ever heard. People asked Nye now if this would be put into practice, who gets to decide how many kids is "too many" and who decides which is the "extra child?" Punishment for having too many kids was also questioned and viewers asked if Bill Nye was fit to give his opinion or not.

Meanwhile, in one of the latest episodes of "Bill Nye Saves the World," the TV genius explained the theory behind "Stranger Things." Bloody Disgusting reported how easy it was for Bill Nye to point out that Eleven from the show has travelled through infinite multiverses just to eat her favorite eggo.

Bill Nye cleverly explained his idea in less than two minutes and made viewers smile this time. "Stranger Things" is streaming on Netflix and so are previous and new episodes of "Bill Nye Saves the World." The show is in a comedy talk show format with 13 episodes to date. This follows Nye's take to hosting a science show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" in 1993 on Disney.

