Sylvester Stallone to Lead in 'Starlight' Comic Film Adaptation

The 20th Century Fox has been eyeing Sylvester Stallone to portray the lead character in "Starlight" comic to film adaptation.

According to Slashfilm, it was way back in 2014 when it was revealed that screenwriter Gary Whitta had been tasked to capture the screenplay for the film adaptation of "Starlight"; the six-issue of Mark Millar comic. After that revelation, things have been quite silent about the movie, but now a new speculation has claimed that 20th Century Fox is eyeing Sylvester Stallone to play the film's lead character. The lead role was a retired space hero named Duke McQueen who is called back into action one last time.

It was also mentioned that Stallone is Fox's "top pick" for the character, but then it is still not confirmed if the studio talked to the actor about the "Starlight" movie adaptation. Seeing the description of the comic, it really appears that he might be perfect casting.

Millar has brought up the plot as both "Flash Gordon meets The Dark Knight Returns" and "Buzz Lightyear meets Unforgiven," which basically sounds like a strong combination for sci-fi fans. Also, the story of 'Starlight" follows a retired space hero who protected the universe forty years earlier and in his sundown years, he was again called back to save the world once again.

Bleeding Cool News also recalled in its article that Millar had spoken to a news outlet in 2015 regarding his inspiration about the aged space hero. He stated that "When I was a kid my Dad used to have this old 35mm projector and we had a lot of the Republic serials - things like Flash Gordon and Commando Cody. I grew up with a real love of that - I must have been the only kid on my housing estate in Scotland that was really into this stuff. BBC2 were showing a lot of that stuff at the time too. So I grew up really loving 1930s and 1940s serials."

Furthermore, when asked about the type of actor he is looking for the "Starlight", he said that "I think it needs to be someone more all-American. I think there's got to be a Buzz Lightyear vibe to him - somebody who feels almost like an astronaut."

For reference, "Starlight" creator; Millar previously had several of his comics interpreted to film. This includes "Wanted, Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service" that is slated to be released next year.