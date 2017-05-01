Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Updated at 12:10 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Sylvester Stallone to Lead in 'Starlight' Comic Film Adaptation

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 01, 2017 12:15 AM EDT
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' - Arrivals

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' - Arrivals(Photo : Getty Images)

The 20th Century Fox has been eyeing Sylvester Stallone to portray the lead character in "Starlight" comic to film adaptation.

According to Slashfilm, it was way back in 2014 when it was revealed that screenwriter Gary Whitta had been tasked to capture the screenplay for the film adaptation of "Starlight"; the six-issue of Mark Millar comic. After that revelation, things have been quite silent about the movie, but now a new speculation has claimed that 20th Century Fox is eyeing Sylvester Stallone to play the film's lead character. The lead role was a retired space hero named Duke McQueen who is called back into action one last time.

It was also mentioned that Stallone is Fox's "top pick" for the character, but then it is still not confirmed if the studio talked to the actor about the "Starlight" movie adaptation. Seeing the description of the comic, it really appears that he might be perfect casting.

Millar has brought up the plot as both "Flash Gordon meets The Dark Knight Returns" and "Buzz Lightyear meets Unforgiven," which basically sounds like a strong combination for sci-fi fans. Also, the story of 'Starlight" follows a retired space hero who protected the universe forty years earlier and in his sundown years, he was again called back to save the world once again.

Bleeding Cool News also recalled in its article that Millar had spoken to a news outlet in 2015 regarding his inspiration about the aged space hero. He stated that "When I was a kid my Dad used to have this old 35mm projector and we had a lot of the Republic serials - things like Flash Gordon and Commando Cody. I grew up with a real love of that - I must have been the only kid on my housing estate in Scotland that was really into this stuff. BBC2 were showing a lot of that stuff at the time too. So I grew up really loving 1930s and 1940s serials."

Furthermore, when asked about the type of actor he is looking for the "Starlight", he said that "I think it needs to be someone more all-American. I think there's got to be a Buzz Lightyear vibe to him - somebody who feels almost like an astronaut."

For reference, "Starlight" creator; Millar previously had several of his comics interpreted to film. This includes "Wanted, Kick-Assand "Kingsman: The Secret Servicethat is slated to be released next year.

 

 

SEE ALSO

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Lion King’ Release Dates Revealed; ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Moved to 2020;

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill Officially Started Filming 'Mission: Impossible 6'

Apple Social Media Video Editing App ‘Clips' Now Available on iOS

Ultraman 80 With English Subtitles Premieres March 27, 2017: Official Plot Synopsis

Life-Size Gundam In Tokyo to be Replaced by The Unicorn Gundam This Fall; 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Revealed

TagsSylvester Stallone, Starlight, Starlight Comics, Starlight Film Adaptation

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Acer Aspire Switch Acer Aspire Switch 3

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Starlight Film Adaptation Starlight Comics

Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies with a win in Game 6 and secure a ticket to the second round of the Playoffs. But with the Grizzlies playing well at home, it would take a full team effort for them to get the job done.
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race
James' 3-pointer Should've Not Counted

Cleveland Cavaliers News: League Admits LeBron's Late 3-pointer In Game 4 Shouldn't Have Counted
Golden State Warriors Complete Sweep Against Blazers

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout
Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics