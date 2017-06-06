Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 08, 2017 | Updated at 5:18 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

The Biggest Reveals From Apple's WWDC 2017

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 06, 2017 09:15 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
The Biggest Reveals From Apple's WWDC 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW

It was a big day for Apple on Monday, as the tech giant held its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference in San Jose, California. Eager fans and industry spectators were wildly speculating as to what would be Apple's next "big thing" in the upcoming year. Surprisingly, there was no massive announcement of say, a new iPhone, but a few smaller and more siazble updates to its hardware and software platforms iOS, OS, Apple W.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Study Shows Immigrants Are At The Heart Of Silicon Valley

Amazon's Stock Price Hits $1000 For First Time

'Most' Chipotle Restaurants Hacked By Malware

TSA Could Expand Laptop Ban On Flights Indefinitely

Bored? Just Unlock Your Smartphone

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

National Doughnut Day 2017

Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts

If you are going to cheat on your diet during breakfast, lunch or dinner, best do it now on National Doughnut Day
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It
Georgina Morillo Orgullosa

Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions
The Smithsonian Latino Center is a place for us to remember and grow.

Smithsonian Latino Center Turns 20
National Wine Day is upon us.

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day
Rompers

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)
Despacito

Luis Fonsi reveals why you just can’t stop singing Despacito

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics