Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:04 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Bored? Just Unlock Your Smartphone

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 29, 2017 08:46 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
smartphone

smartphone(Photo : Getty Images)

Calls, texts, and emails are old school phone experiences. But social media applications, games and multimedia apps that allow you to play, listen and watch is an essential element to the smartphone experience.

Boredom has driven nearly half of the people to unlock their phones without even having an app in mind. In fact, it has become common practice to waste time searching for the app that is going to waste your time.

In a recent study conducted by mobile content discovery solutions firms Mobile Posse, Phoenix Marketing International and Verto Analytics, looked at smartphones usage among US Android users and the actions they took after unlocking their screen.

According to the study, most smartphone users turn to their device because they are bored. Roughly half (47%) of people unlock their phones with no particular app in mind.

But regardless the motivation that pushes people to the tiny and now huge mobile blue screens, there is no doubt people spend more time playing, watching and listening in their mobile apps than any other medium.

eMarketer, a mobile marketing and digital data resource agency, predicts that the average US adult will spend two hours and 25 minutes per day consuming mobile content in 2017, a jump of 10.3% over last year.

That means, according to eMarketer, mobile apps will account for 19.9% of the average daily total media time spent Tweeting, Instagramming or Snapchatting.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 News & Update: Release In September, Find Out The Specs, Features & Price

Android Nougat Update: Version 7.1.1 Released For Xperia X & XZ, Nokia 6, And Moto Z Play

Samsung Galaxy S8 Powerful Enough to Run Windows 10

Tagssocial media, Android apps, Smartphones

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

raids overstayed

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

The fiery songstress' musical legacy will be finally be celebrated.
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7
'Beauty And The Beast' New York Screening

Emma Watson Loves For 'Beauty and the Beast 2' to Happen; Disney Sequel Should Focus on Belle's Career
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics