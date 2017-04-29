Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 News & Update: Release In September, Find Out The Specs, Features & Price

Microsoft Surface Phone is one of the most awaited smartphones of this year. Since the time Microsoft scrapped its Lumia line-up of flagship smartphones, it is obvious that they will renew it some way and it is widely believed that they will do so through its speculated Microsoft Surface Phone.

According to reports, Microsoft was expected to unveil its Surface Phone back in 2016 itself at their BUILD conference. However, that never happened. Instead, the company was said to be working on a new Windows 10 update.

Later, Windows Central published an article that indicated that the company might be planning an April 2017 launch. That target also remained unfulfilled. Now, a new report claims that Microsoft might launch the Surface Phone by the end of Spring, 2017.

The Windows Central even further stated that Microsoft is planning to launch three different versions of the Surface Phone. All three are specifically designed to cater to different segments of the market. Moreover, the devices will all be packing Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and one of these smartphones may even fall in the affordable category. If reports are to be believed, Microsoft Surface Phone might also feature USB-C Type.

According to a report published by PocketNow, one of the Microsoft Surface Phone is even expected to pack Windows 10 and Edge browser as well. However, this remains unconfirmed. On the storage front, the smartphones are expected to pack a 6GB of RAM. However, none of the above-given information has been confirmed by Microsoft officially yet. Microsoft Surface Phone is also expected to sport 4K display.

Along with the alleged Microsoft Surface Phone, the company is also expected to introduce its Surface Pro 5 devices. It is still not confirmed whether all these products will be launched at the same time. Stay tuned for more news and updates.