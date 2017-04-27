Iron Fist Season 2 May Arrive In 2019 Plus Cast Update & Plot

Even though "Iron Fist" has been criticized by experts ever since its release, fans love it. The TV-show currently has a 16 percent rating on website Rotten Tomatoes which is quite low when compared to shows like Luke Cage that holds 96 per cent rating and Jessica Jones that holds 93 per cent rating. However, that certainly hasn't stopped the makers from working on "Iron Fist" Season 2.

According to a report published by Express, the immense popularity led by Marvel's "Iron Fist" has led Netflix to push for another season. The report goes on to suggest that Sacha Dhawan, who returned towards the end of "Iron Fist" Season 2 as Davos will be taking the torch forward in the next installation by eventually playing the ultimate villain.

In an interview with Radio Times, Sacha Dhawan was heard expressing his involvement in the upcoming season. He confirmed that there might be an "Iron Fist" Season 2 in the making too.

As far as the release date of Marvels' Iron Fist is concerned, Screenrant appears to be reporting that the "Iron Fist" Season 2 is expected to debut in the summer of 2019 after Daredevil, season three and Jessica Jones, season two premier this year.

A report published by reports provides the possible characters and plot of the upcoming season. It is widely believed that the two main stars of the TV-show, Finn Jones played by Danny Rand and Jessica Henwick played by Colleen Wing are expected to make a comeback. There are other surprise characters too, such as Ramon Rodriguez who will be playing Batoku and as mentioned previously, Sacha Dhawan who will be playing Davos in "Iron Fist" Season 2.

None of the above information has been officially confirmed by the producers or the network as of yet. However, fans have their hopes high. Stay tuned for more "Iron Fist" Season 2 updates.