OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is expected to introduce the successor to its OnePlus 3 smartphone this year and it is widely believed that this year too. This has been proven to be consistently true as OnePlus is known to deliver high-end hardware at extremely affordable rates. Reports suggest OnePlus 5 is going to mark Cutting-Edge specs and features.

Reports suggest that instead of being called OnePlus 5 - which it should ideally be called considering it is going to serve as the successor to OnePlus 3, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be named OnePlus 5. The report goes on to suggest that the device was apparently spotted on a Chinese regulation website with the codename: A5000. Therefore, it is assumed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be called OnePlus 5.

Coming to the specs of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, PCPop claims that the OnePlus 5 will be competing directly with big smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung and LG and their respective iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 and LG G6 smartphones. It is also reported that Google's upcoming Pixel devices will also be posing a direct challenge.

According to a report published by BGR, the OnePlus 5 smartphone may flaunt an all-screen design with small bezels. Moreover, the device may not come along with a physical home button. Adding to the list of features is a new rumor that suggests that the OnePlus 5 smartphone may even come packed with a fingerprint sensor that will be located on the back of the device, below the camera module.

OnePlus 5 is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 8GB of RAM. The handset is believed to feature a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution and will reportedly offer 3,000mAh battery. The device may be unveiled in Q2 of 2017. Stay tuned for more OnePlus 5 updates.