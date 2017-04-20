'Outlander' Season 3 Is Coming, Release Date, Story Line, Characters & Cast Update

"Outlander" Season 3 is on its way. In fact, the cast and crew are already reportedly in South Africa, filming the initial episodes of the upcoming season. While there aren't any definite dates as to when exactly the show will be premiering, rumor has it that the "Outlander" Season 3 is to debut in September this year.

According to a report published by The Tribune Voice, the cast and crew of "Outlander" Season 3 are already in some location in South Africa filming for the upcoming season. The show is expected to premiere on Starz network in the month of September this year. However, the exact date of the premiere still remains unconfirmed.

Moreover, it is widely believed that Diana Gabaldon, the writer on which the show "Outlander" is based, has also joined the cast and crew of the show in South Africa. "Outlander" Season 3 is set to follow the pages of Diana Gabaldon's third book called the 'Voyager.' As per the storyline sketched in the book, the new series revolves around the lives of lovers, Jamie played by Sam Heughan and Claire played by Caitriona Balfe. The settings, as per the book, are based in Jamaica. That could explain why the cast and crew of "Outlander" are in South Africa.

According to another report published by Movie Pilot, it appears like the "Outlander" Season 3 will be narrating the story that basically shows how the couple, Claire, and Jamie, are adjusting to their individual lives. Since Claire is already married to Frank, she has a difficult time trying to make her life better without Jaime. The viewers will be seeing a whole new side to Claire wherein, she goes back to the past and discovers Jaime.

As far as the characters of the "Outlander" Season 3 are concerned, it is widely believed that there will be many new characters introduced in the upcoming show. For instance, the Dunsany sisters, Mary McNab and Mr. Willoughby. While Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will be reprising their respective roles as Claire and Jamie respectively, there will be many new faces that will be appearing in the "Outlander" Season 3.