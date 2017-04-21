Motorola Moto X 2017: Live Images Leaked, Find Out The Specs, Features & Release Date

Motorola is reportedly working on a new Moto X 2017 smartphone at the moment. Ever since this rumor surfaced online last month, various websites have managed to come up with possible details regarding the device. Now, a new online report claims to have what looks like live images of the Moto X smartphone.

According to a report published by SlashLeaks, alleged live images of what the Motorola Moto X (2017) smartphone would look like have been leaked recently. According to the information provided on the website, it appears like the speculated Moto X (2017) smartphone flaunts a circular camera set-up - much similar to that of Moto Z. Moreover, the device is also shown to pack a dual-rear camera set-up.

Another report published by Gadget360 points towards the fact that the Motorola Moto X (2017) smartphone appears to pack an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor too. However, the fingerprint sensor in Moto X (2017) smartphone is located on the front-side of the device. The smartphone also reportedly supports flash on the front camera as well, as clearly indicated in the image that is leaked in the immediate past.

The one thing that could attest the fact that the leaked image might be authentic is the trademark Moto logo that is located at the back of the smartphone. Moreover, the Motorola Moto X (2017) smartphone also features antenna lines, which makes it hard for viewers to believe that it might not be true.

Previously, user Jerry Yin took to Google Plus to publish some of the features that may be coming in the speculated Motorola Moto X (2017) smartphone. According to the information revealed by him, it appears like the Moto X (2017) smartphone might come with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 13MP rear camera along with support for Moto Mods as well.