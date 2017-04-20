Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Suits’ Season 6 To Continue Where It Left Off Plus Meghan Markle's Future & Cast Update

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 06:39 PM EDT
"Suits" Season 5 concluded last year, leaving fans yearning for more. There's good news for all those waiting to find out what's coming up next. Rumors and speculations taking the rounds suggest that show-runners of Suits are planning a sixth season of Suits this year.

According to reports, "Suits" Season 6 will probably take off where the fifth season concluded. The last episode of "Suits" Season 5 saw Mike Ross played by Patrick J. Adams admitting to his crime of causing incarceration. If rumors are to be believed then it will be interesting to see what happens next after Mike Ross acknowledges his crimes. This leaves Harvey Specter, who is believed to be the perpetrator of the crimes, at stake.

In fact, producer of "Suits," Aaron Korsh were reported by The Hollywood Reporter as saying that the "Suits" Season 6 will be revolving around Mike, after he is put in jail for the crime he confessed. The first episode will most probably be showcasing his first night of being imprisoned. Patrick J. Adams who plays the lead character of Mike Ross was also reported to have confirmed that "Suits" Season 6 will essentially be about Mike's life and that the character, in fact, will be put behind bars.

Moreover, Aaron Korsh has even been dropping hints lately. He has reported having said that Mike 's character will be donning a whole new behavior altogether in "Suits" Season 6. Mike Ross will now be acting as Pearson Specter Litt's investigator while serving his time in the prison. What is interesting to note is the fact that this twist in the story is only possible if there is a law that permits a lawyer to continue his practice even while he is imprisoned.

Rumors suggest Meghan Markle might not appear in the "Suits" Season 6. According to a report published by Metro, Meghan Markle is on a spree as far as ending her business partnership with various companies is concerned. She recently ended her partnership with Canadian retailer Reitmans. The latest move made by the Hollywood actress is seen as her effort to fit into what is required from the princess of the Palace of England.

As far as the romance between Mike and Rachel is concerned, there are chances that they might be seen rekindling their love for each other again. Given that Meghan Markle, who plays the character of Rachel, has been making a lot of headlines lately for being rumored to have gotten engaged to Prince of Britain, Harry, it is highly unlikely that she might make a comeback into the "Suits" Season 6.

