‘Prison Break’ Season 6 Might Not Come, Season 5 Will Be The Conclusion

Show-runners of popular TV drama series "Prison Break" recently aired the Season 5. The show is one of the most anticipated shows of the year with some unexpected twists and turns.

When "Prison Break" reached its conclusion earlier last year, fans were left disappointed and quite naturally, wanting for more from the show. There were no possible hints from the side of the show-runners back then. The "Prison Break" Season 5 is currently air on TV. Notably, Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell were also returned with the "Prison Break" Season 5.

According to Heavy, the third episode of "Prison Break" Season 5 is recently aired. Rumors suggest that "Prison Break" Season 6 might not be coming. This is surely a heart-breaking news for the fans as possibilities for more seasons is pretty less.

According to Metro, the show creator, Paul Scheuring is run out of material for "Prison Break." There is very less probability that show make its return in future. Paul also hinted that fans will not need more season after watching the conclusion of "Prison Break" 5.

The original producers of "Prison Break" i.e. Paul T. Scheuring, Neal Moritz, Marty Adelstein and Dawn Olmstead made their comeback as a form of executive producers for "Prison Break" Season 5. While it is widely believed that Paul T. Scheuring played the role of the writer for the "Prison Break" Season 5.

Characters such as Sara Tancredi, which is played by Sarah Wayne Callies, Lincoln Burrows played by Dominic Purcell, T-Bag played by Robert Knepper and Fernando Sucre played by Amaury Nolasco are the most famous in the "Prison Break". And as per reports many of them want the show to come in future too.

While the "Prison Break" Season 5 is just released the Season 6 remains unconfirmed. Stay tuned for more TV series and celebrity update and news.