‘Homeland’ Season 6: Plot, Characters, Release Date & Cast Update

"Homeland" Season 6 is in the making. While the release date hasn't been confirmed by the show-runners yet, it appears like they will be premiering it sometime this year.

"Homeland" Season 5 concluded, establishing the storyline on a whole new level. The season was full of action and even carried a certain theme. The show witnessed the demise of one of the major characters, Peter Quinn played by Rupert Friend and left the fans wondering what to expect next.

It appears like "Homeland" will be making a comeback this year with a new season. According to a new report published by Vulture, "Homeland" Season 6 is slated to start filming anytime soon. Moreover, along with Rupert Friend whose character Peter Quinn died in the finale episode of Season 5, Damian Lewis will also not be making a comeback. On the contrary, his alter ego Brody will be holding a character of vital importance at least as far as the first episode is concerned.

The executive producer of "Homeland," Chip Johannnessen was reported by TV Line as saying that the writers of the show have decided to age both, Carrie and Brody's daughter Frannie. Frannie will now be played by 4-year-old twins Claire and McKenna Keane. The character will essentially be exploring her experience around the troubles she shares with her father in "Homeland" Season 6.

The most important question that will be addressed "Homeland" Season 6 is who Frannie's father really is. A special episode is being written in order to serve as a follow-up to a monologue that is to appear in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

Moreover, Carrie who plays the mother is also expected to reprise her role in the upcoming season of Homeland. However, the character will continue to struggle with her motherhood. The producer has reassured that Carrie will no longer be having the bad kind of thoughts as she did previously. Stay tuned for more "Homeland" Season 6 updates.