Nintendo Switch To Restock On April 28; May Coincide With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch - dubbed as the company's fastest-selling console - is reportedly going to be re-stocked later this month. Adding to the already good news is the speculation that the launch date of Nintendo Switch maybe coinciding with the release date of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As per reports, user Mariods64 and Toys R Us employee took to Nintendo Switch subreddit to confirm the news that Nintendo Switch was to be restocked on April 28, i.e. later this month. He even further confirmed that it is the same day as the release date of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, it appears to be highly unlikely for both the shipments to take place on the same day. Nonetheless, this pattern of launching games and consoles at about the same time is traditional when it comes to the Japanese firm.

Nintendo Power claims that Nintendo Switch has sold over 2 million units since its launch in March this year. The product's immense popularity came across as a surprise to the Japanese firm as they were unprepared for the growing demand. Having said that, it does make sense for the gaming console to come at the same time as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe too - given the popularity of both.

Coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the game is described to be an enhanced version of its predecessor Mario Kart 8. The game apparently features full-course DLC and even offers users with an exciting experience, given the new characters that come along with it. Moreover, the return of the classic Battle Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game is an added perk as well. Attesting to the growing popularity of both, Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Express reported that the latter may be exclusively available with the former only.

To make the experience a lot easier, Nintendo also has reportedly eliminated the Fire-Hopping technique that is accused of being annoying by many gamers. Stay tuned for more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe updates.