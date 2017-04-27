Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

AMD’s Ryzen 5 1600x Beats Record, Clocked At 5.9GHz

Apr 27, 2017
AMD's Ryzen CPUs are known to provide high-end cooling solutions. It's latest product, the new Ryzen 5 16000X processor has been garnering a lot of attention lately - all for the right reasons. Even though the 4GHz is known to be rough when it comes to being air-cooled by any processor, the Ryzen 5 1600X managed to clock it at as high as 5.8GHz, beating all its previous records.

As per reports, a particular over-clocker tester named Hexus had made the new Ryzen 5 1600X processor go through the toughest of the situations. Not only did he put the processor through liquid nitrogen but also placed the cryogenic fluid in place. Despite the given harsh condition, the AMD Ryzen 5 1600X managed to clock as high as 5.9GHz without disabling any cores reports, TweakTown.

This is especially considered to be a great quality in the processor because the latter ideally is known to disable cores or threads when its clock speed is increased. The processor does this in order to preserve as much power as it possibly can in order to facilitate its cooling solution. However, AMD's Ryzen 5 1600X not only manages to beat the over-clock scores but also keeps the chip running.

YouTube user der8auer also tested the latest AMD Ryzen 5 1600X. In fact, he visited the ASUS testing facility in Taiwan to test out the Ryzen CPUs. In a video shared by him, he expresses his opinion of the latest AMD Ryzen 5 1600X. He admitted that AMD's Ryzen six-core, 12-thread record remains unbeatable by most overclockers. He also mentions that he was able to achieve a score of 5,905Mhz HWBot results while testing the validation of the processor. According to MarketRealist, many experts prefer AMD's Ryzen 5 over Ryzen 7.

While testing, he used other hardware solutions as well, including ASUS ROG Crosshair VI hero X370 motherboard, G Skill Trident Z DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB Samsung solid state drive too.

