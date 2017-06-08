Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 08, 2017 | Updated at 5:14 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Trump’s New Idea to Pay for US Mexico Border Wall: Cover It With Solar Panels

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 08, 2017 01:23 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Solar panels

Solar panels(Photo : Getty Images)

Even though President Trump's dream of building a massive border wall continues to get rejected - first by Mexico and then by Congress - he now is pushing for a border wall with solar panels.

No, it's not a joke or a story from the news satire publication The Onion.

The "solar wall" or "solar-powered border wall" or whatever social media is trying to name it - was proposed by Trump, who ironically doesn't believe in the need for renewable energy.

He recently left the Paris climate agreement, saying a shift to clean energy is a bad deal for America. Yet, in the White House on Tuesday, Trump met with GOP leaders and suggested that his beloved border wall could be built with solar panels as a way to pay for it, according to several sources familiar with the conversation.

"One idea he is looking at is a wall that would actually function as a solar panel to ultimately pay for itself," House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told The Hill. Scalise also said the suggestion "sounds like it's got real promise," to the Wall Street Journal.

The odd part of the GOP getting excitement over the idea of a solar border wall, is that they have worked extremely hard to challenge renewables at state and federal levels for years. How is the party of small government going to pay for a multibillion-dollar government plan to build the largest solar system on earth, especially when Trump's budget plan cuts renewable energy by a whopping 70 percent?

TagsPresident Donald Trump, mexico border wall, renewable energy, Climate Change, Paris Climate Change Accords, solar panels, clean energy, wall, border wall

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Day 3 of the Bill Cosby Trial: Defense Lawyers Grill Accuser Andrea Constand

The Fear of Deportation are Scaring Immigrants Away from Food Stamps in US

Fake Immigration Enforcement Fliers Threatens to Penalize Supporters of 'Illegal Immigration'

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

National Doughnut Day The Bodyguard Musical

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

These players are breaking backboards and the bank.
A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
King James

LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record
Manchester United wins big for a wounded city.

Man United Europa Victory Heals City In Need
Lionel Messi isn't getting off scot-free.

Lionel Messi Loses Tax Fraud Case
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics