Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, June 12, 2017 | Updated at 9:03 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Trump Reacts To Comey Testimony The Only Way He Can

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 11, 2017 10:17 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
There's no smoking gun, but there's a lot of bullet holes in the walls and a warm gun on the table.

There's no smoking gun, but there's a lot of bullet holes in the walls and a warm gun on the table.(Photo : Getty Images)

After Thursday's highly-anticipated and revealing Senate testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump himself was eerily silent up until early Friday morning.

In trademark contradictory Trump-style, the President somehow felt that Comey's testimony was based off lies, but at the same time vindicated him from allegations of collusion with hostile foreign powers:

In an opening statement released Wednesay to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey detailed a private conversation with President Trump in the Oval Office shortly after National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was forced to resign, in which Comey recalls the president saying, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

Several Republican Senators on the Committee pointed to those comments as proof that the president did not obstruct justice in the Russia investigation, hinging on the word "hope. However, several users on Twitter provided several examples of obstruction convictions sticking based on that same word, including New York Times Supreme Court reporter Adam Litpak:

Trump kept his moderately-sized fingers off Twitter most of Thursday and deferred to his long-time lawyer Mark Kasowitz to paint Comey's testimony as filled with falsehoods and that he was a "leaker" of sensitive materials:

TagsDonald Trump, James Comey, FBI, Russia, Investigation, Senate Intelligence Committee, Testimony, trial

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

What Former FBI Director Comey Said To The Senate And What It Means For Trump

US Visa Application Now Asks for Facebook and all Social Media Profiles

Trump’s New Idea to Pay for US Mexico Border Wall: Cover It With Solar Panels

Why Key Arabs States Isolated Qatar — And What The US Has To Do With It

US&World

statehood cheap

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

Girl studying

A Mother’s Rewrite of First Grader’s Sexist Homework Assignment Goes Viral

A viral post on social media has people cheering a mother in Queens, New York after she rewrote her daughter’s sexist homework assignment that didn’t send the right message to children.
National Doughnut Day 2017

Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts
Oscar Lopez Rivera

Oscar López Rivera Drops Out as Honoree in Puerto Rican Day Parade
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It
Georgina Morillo Orgullosa

Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions
The Smithsonian Latino Center is a place for us to remember and grow.

Smithsonian Latino Center Turns 20
National Wine Day is upon us.

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics