Trump Reacts To Comey Testimony The Only Way He Can

There's no smoking gun, but there's a lot of bullet holes in the walls and a warm gun on the table.(Photo : Getty Images)

After Thursday's highly-anticipated and revealing Senate testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump himself was eerily silent up until early Friday morning.

In trademark contradictory Trump-style, the President somehow felt that Comey's testimony was based off lies, but at the same time vindicated him from allegations of collusion with hostile foreign powers:

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! Advertisement — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

In an opening statement released Wednesay to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey detailed a private conversation with President Trump in the Oval Office shortly after National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was forced to resign, in which Comey recalls the president saying, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

Several Republican Senators on the Committee pointed to those comments as proof that the president did not obstruct justice in the Russia investigation, hinging on the word "hope. However, several users on Twitter provided several examples of obstruction convictions sticking based on that same word, including New York Times Supreme Court reporter Adam Litpak:

For instance: Eighth Circuit affirmed an obstruction of justice enhancement based partly on an “I hope” statement https://t.co/85F2d7A8A4 pic.twitter.com/EbQHsCphL7 — Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) June 8, 2017

Trump kept his moderately-sized fingers off Twitter most of Thursday and deferred to his long-time lawyer Mark Kasowitz to paint Comey's testimony as filled with falsehoods and that he was a "leaker" of sensitive materials:

