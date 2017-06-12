Is Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's superstar, the father of surrogate twins?

Ronaldo, just making it on time to the Father's Day celebration on Sunday, welcomed a boy and a girl, Mateo and Eva respectively, reports the Portuguese television channel SIC. According to the Portuguese media, futbol superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the surrogate father of twins on June 8.

The report of the surrogate mother remains a secret and the athlete has not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Besides growing his wealth, championships and awards, the 32-year-old Ronaldo is dating 23-year-old supermodel, Georgina Rodriguez and currently has a six-year-old son, Cristiano Jr.

Advertisement

"He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with," an unnamed source told the English publication Mirror. "His mum Dolores will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano."

Ronaldo, who is believed to have used a surrogate for his firstborn, says that he feels comfortable raising his son as a single dad.

4 times in the rowpic.twitter.com/2hBAkO1HBT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 4, 2017

"For me it is not a problem," Ronaldo told The Jonathon Ross Show about raising his son without a mother. "I will say in the world, many kids don't have mum, don't have dads or dads die or mums die... Cristiano has a dad, an unbelievable dad."

Ronaldo, who introduced little Cristiano to everyone on social media, has not given any information to the press or fans that he has two future soccer superstars added to his growing family.