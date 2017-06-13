McDonald's To Hire 250K More Workers This Summer

One of America's biggest employers isn't through just yet, as McDonald's announced that it will be hiring an extra 250 thousand seasonal workers this summer.

The 9 percent increase of new hires is targeted mainly at young people looking for their first summer jobs aged 16 to 24. McDonald's is also pouring more money into ads on apps that millennials frequent such as Spotify, Hulu, and is even allowing prospective hires to send in "Snaplications" through Snapchat. The chain first tested the process in some of its restaurants in Australia earlier this year.

"We're always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers," said McDonald's spokesman Jez Langhorn in a statement. "We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are - their phones."

McDonald's has recently been experimenting with integrating technology into its 14 thousand stores via touchscreen kiosks and mobile ordering apps, but the new in-person help won't be out of work due to them. The Chicago-based chain is looking to use some of its new recruits to wait tables and deliver mobile orders to customers wanting to skip the drive-thru line.

In other good new for burger lovers who want to beat the heat, McDonald's is also partnering with third-party driver app Uber to deliver food from 3,500 locations starting this June.

