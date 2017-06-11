Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever

We have all experienced the stress of booking a flight that can easily become frustrating, especially when you are looking for the cheapest flight possible that is going to take you for point A to point B with no hassle. Well, here are some important tips that will help you stay calm, cool and collect every dollar saved when you buy those cheaper flights.

1.     Book your flight, preferably, months ahead before your travel date. Ok, so sometimes you can't book months in advance. But if you can, do so. Booking 54 days before you travel should be highly considered if you want to save some money.

2.     Buying flights on Tuesday won't save you money. The myth that Tuesdays are the cheapest days is not true. In fact, it doesn't matter what day of the week you purchase your flight, prices won't change based on the weekday.

3.     Even though the "buy on Tuesday rule" is a myth, travelling on a Tuesday will save you some money. The airlines on Tuesdays and Wednesday have less passengers than on other days, especially compared to the weekends. So the prices are lowered to encourage more travelers to buy flights.

4.     The worst day to buy a flight is the day before or the same day of the flight. Ok, we know emergencies happen and you will have to book a flight quickly. Unfortunately you'll pay about $250 more for a same day ticket compared to someone who booked in advance.

5.     Last minute deals are not a myth, and it is offered by many airlines. However, it's not that great of a deal. The average "last minute deal" is usually $150 more than if you booked it two weeks before travelling.

Finding the best prices takes time, but finding the cheapest flights takes skills. Now use these skills and save some money.

 

 

