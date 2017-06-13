Trump Might Be Considering Firing The Guy In Charge Of The Russian Investigation

Christopher Ruddy, a close friend and CEO of Newsmax Media, discussed with PBS how the Russia investigation and testimony of former FBI Director James Comey affected the White House and how Donald Trump might be "considering perhaps terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is in charge of investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and possible collusion with Trump´s campaign.

Sean Spicer denied Ruddy spoke to the president about the topic, however former House Speker Newt Gingrich tweeted Monday Republicans might be "delusional" if they think special counsel would be fair.

Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring.check fec reports. Time to rethink. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 12, 2017



All this idea appears to come from Trump close allies, including strategist Steve Bannon, who is worried and frustrated with the prospect of a long probe.

Congressman Adam Schiff, the most senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Congress would not sit still if Donald Trump fires Mueller and tries to replace him:

If President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don't waste our time. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 12, 2017

The main problem here is that even if the president is not personally being investigated for any wrongdoing, his people might be involved.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn could be one of them regarding his secret sources of foreign income. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also made false statements under oath regarding his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, senior adviser Jared Kushner case is not looking better.

So long story short, any attempt move to remove Mueller would be potentially explosive in Washington.

Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee's open hearing on Russia, to clarify amid growing criticism of Republicans after Comey´s testimony.