Golden State Warriors Might Decline White House Visit

They might have gotten back into that winning spirit last night, but the Golden State Warriors apparently aren't feeling the talk of "winning" coming out of a certain President's mouth.

Per unconfirmed reports last night, the Golden State Warriors are choosing to decline to attend the White House as champion sports teams have regularly done in the past. The rumor began early this morning from an unsourced tweet from CNBC finance reporter Josh Brown:

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. Advertisement — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

The tweet was contradicted by a statement by an official with the Warriors organization. “We have not been invited to the White House. Today is about celebrating," said Raymond Ridder, the Warriors’ vice president of communications, in an interview with the New York Times. "We will make those decisions when and if the time comes."

Regardless of invitation status, several players and head coach Steve Kerr have made critical statements about President Trump. Winning sports teams, even though they expect it and usually do get it, still have to be formally invited to the White House to meet the President. Though unproven at this time, it doesn't seem likely that the Warriors will accept said invitation to the White House.

After their historic World Series win, the Chicago Cubs rushed to make sure they could meet outgoing Chicago-native and outgoing Preisdent Obama. Early this year President Trump got to pal around with old friends head coach Bill Bellichick and team owner Robert Kraft, while only some of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots showed up.