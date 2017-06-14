Congressman Steve Scalise Shot At Baseball Game In Alexandria, Virginia

Local police in Alexandria, Virginia, is investigating a shooting this Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 400 block of E Monroe Street during a baseball game, according to police.

Some reports indicate that memebers of Congress were shot. Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise appears to have been shot in the hip according to CBS.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been shot & medevaced; shooting took place at practice for a bipartisan Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/2XYGIGnqJB Advertisement — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

A suspect is believed to be in custody.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

JUST IN: Shooting reported at baseball game in Alexandria, Va.; Congress members were at the game and at least one congressman was shot pic.twitter.com/ZKC5YOJiLn — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

