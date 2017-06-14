Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Congressman Steve Scalise Shot At Baseball Game In Alexandria, Virginia

By Mariana P Cater
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 08:31 AM EDT
Alexandria Police

Alexandria Police(Photo : @AlexandriaVAPD/Twitter)

Local police in Alexandria, Virginia, is investigating a shooting this Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 400 block of E Monroe Street during a baseball game, according to police.

Some reports indicate that memebers of Congress were shot. Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise appears to have been shot in the hip according to CBS.

A suspect is believed to be in custody.

 

This is a developing story...

