VIRAL VIDEO: Man Has Sex With Strange Woman On Ryanair Flight With Pregnant Fiancee At Home

A video of a man filmed apparently engaging in sex acts with another female passenger in his Ryanair airline seat is making the rounds on the Internet.

Shawn Edmondon, a 31-year-old from Cumbria, is seen in the video being straddled and kissed in his seat by a blonde woman. Described as a "ladies man" by his friends, Edmonson was reportedly on a one-man bachelor party to the picturesque island off the coast of Spain while his 25-year-old pregnant fiancee Jenna Ross waited for him back home.



“You could see the girl taking off her pants and he pulled his trousers off. She started riding him," neighboring passenger Kieran Williams told The Sun. “I had to get my phone out. I have never seen anything like that.”

Edmonson can be heard in the video asking neighbors in the aisles for condoms and continued his romp with the woman now revealed to be Tracey Bolton, a 39-year-old cafe owner and mother of three. Bolton is attempting to clear the air and her name by stating that "it was just a lap dance" and that she was mortified that the video has now gone viral.

Apparently the Ryanair flight crew did nothing to reprimand or stop Edmonson and Bolton's sky high tryst, even after a passenger expressed discomfort with their behavior. After the footage became social media fodder, Ryanair released a statement claiming that "we will not tolerate unruly, disruptive or inappropriate behaviour at any time and any passengers who appear to behave in an unacceptable manner may be liable for further sanctions.”

The expectant Ms. Ross is said to be fuming with Edmonson. No word yet on if the wedding is off.