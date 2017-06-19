Olympic Runner Will Race Pregnant For The Second Time
Alysia Montaño, U.S. Olympic 800m runner will race pregnant at the U.S. Championship again.
Montaño made headlines in 2014 after racing while eight months pregnant at nationals in Sacramento, California. For the second time, she will do de same in the first round of the 800m on Thursday.
The modern version of Wonder Woman announced her pregnancy in April and she had no plans to compete at this year's race, but her husband and manager announced she changed her mind.
Is it safe to run during your pregnancy?
Most doctors' advice it is OK if you are in good health and your pregnancy is uncomplicated. However, certain conditions won´t allow in some cases to exercise at all.
All women should check before engaging in high energy exercises with their healthcare provider. Women who run, swim, or exercise regularly before learning they are pregnant can usually continue at their normal pace for as long as it feel comfortable.
Montaño raced in 2014 after getting green light from her midwife and doctor to run while pregnant.