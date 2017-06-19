Olympic Runner Will Race Pregnant For The Second Time

A pregnant Alysia Montano is pictured after running in the opening round of the Women's 800 Meter on June 26, 2014(Photo : Getty Images)

Alysia Montaño, U.S. Olympic 800m runner will race pregnant at the U.S. Championship again.

Montaño made headlines in 2014 after racing while eight months pregnant at nationals in Sacramento, California. For the second time, she will do de same in the first round of the 800m on Thursday.

The modern version of Wonder Woman announced her pregnancy in April and she had no plans to compete at this year's race, but her husband and manager announced she changed her mind.