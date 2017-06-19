Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Highlights: Mexico and Chile's Debuts at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Chile and Mexico both won big statement games in the leadup to the 2018 World Cup.

Chile and Mexico both won big statement games in the leadup to the 2018 World Cup.(Photo : Getty Images)

In two action-packed games over the weekend, the national squads of Mexico and Chile made decisive plays that kept them in control and gave fans a lot to be excited about in upcoming international game.

All eyes would be on the troubled star of Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and how he would lead his side to victory over a tenacious Mexican squad lead by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.

An early scare in the 20th minute from Portugal was sent back to the Video Assistant Referee and declared offside until a clutch assist from Ronaldo in the 34th minute put Portugal in control. The lead didn't last long, as Chicharito sent a rocket of a header into the goal to tie the game. The extremely close back and forth continued until Mexico sealed a 2-2 tie with an extra time header from Hector Moreno.

VIDEO: Portugal vs. Mexico Highlights

Chile, making its Confederations Cup debut after winning the 2015 Copa America, was determined to make a statement over African champion Cameroon. Compared to Mexico/Portugal, it was a slower methodical story of two sides testing each other's weakness and vulnerabilities until the action came to a head in the last ten minutes of the match.

Arturo Vidal didn't just have the coolest hair on the field, but put it to work with a clutch header in the 80th minute. Eduardo Vargas seemed to have a small heart attack when it seemed like his frantic rebounding goal off a Cameroon goalkeeper might have been off side in extra time, but was vindicated by the refs to bring the W home for Chile.

Video: Chile vs. Cameroon Highlights

Tagssports, Soccer, FIFA, 2017 Confederations Cup, Mexico, chile, chicharito, Cristiano Ronaldo

