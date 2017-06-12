Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers

By Ronel Puello
First Posted: Jun 12, 2017
Sunday's match between CONCACAF rivals Mexico and the United States was hotly contested battle on Mexico's home turf in Estadio Azteca, a stadium where the US has struggled to win.

The American squad was looking to avenge a November 2016 loss to El Tri in Columbus, Ohio and their thunderous answer came in the sixth minute of the match by team captain Michael Bradley.

Michael Bradley became the first American to score a World Cup Qualifying goal in Estadio Azteca since Charlie Davies in 2009. Eager to defend their honor and maintain a sense of control over a game at home, Mexico pressed onward and took advantage of a narrow window in the American defense opened by winger Carlos Vela in the 23rd minute.

 

The game eventually became a stalemate and ended in 1-1 draw. The American squad will reconvene for a July 1 international friendly against Ghana, before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 7. World Cup Qualifiers will pick up again in September with an crucial matchup against Costa Rica, while Mexico will take on Panama.

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

The highest-paid athletes are usually the top tier athletes in their respective sport that receive annual salaries from their sport and endorsement deals, which has accumulated to $3.15 billion, according to Forbes's list of 100 highest-paid athletes.
See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges
O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year

