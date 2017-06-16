After Tax Fraud Scandal, Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Real Madrid

Perhaps the best football player in the world is leaving Real Madrid.(Photo : Getty Images)

After eight successful and high-profile years, Portuguese footballer and heartthrob Cristiano Ronaldo is breaking ties with the storied Real Madrid F.C.

The 32-year-old, and rumored father of twins, is reportedly infuriated with his treatment by the Spanish government after he was accused of defrauding tax authorities of over 14 million euros on his taxes. According to Portuguese daily A Bola, Ronaldo is said to feel spurned by Madrid and wants to leave the country to take his talents to another elite European squad who can protect him the way he wants.

Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet Advertisement A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner has achieved some of his most precious moments with the club, including scoring 100 goals in the three times Madrid won the UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles. Ronaldo left Manchester United for Madrid in 2009 for a hefty sum and signed a five-year contract extension in 2016.

Ronaldo joins his rival and frequent target of comparison at Barcelona, Lionel Messi, in the club of footballers in Spain accused of tax fraud and seeking more forgiving climates. Paris-St. Germain is rumored to be heavily courting Ronaldo, amidst other contenders in the English Premier League.