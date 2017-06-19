Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 22, 2017 | Updated at 9:54 AM ET

Otto Warmbier, U.S. Student Held In North Korea, Has Died After Returning Home

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 19, 2017 04:54 PM EDT
Friends and supporters of Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old college student who was released from a North Korean prison

Friends and supporters of Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old college student who was released from a North Korean prison(Photo : Getty Images)

Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old college student that was released from North Korea last week, has died after returning home in a coma, family said this afternoon in a statement.

The student returned to the U.S. with extensive brain damage according to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today," a statement of the family said.

Warmbier was convicted in March 2016 for stealing political propaganda in 2015, which was considered as an hostile act against North Korea.

The University of Virginia student was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor but was held for 17 months after his release on June 13.

 

A general view of the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Krestovsky Island

