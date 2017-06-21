Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Tyra Banks Debuts Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy

By Joel J. Martinez
First Posted: Jun 21, 2017
Tyra Banks Debuts Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy

World-renowned television personality and supermodel, Tyra Banks, has never personally shied away from the spotlight. Shielding her family from it, however, has been another story.

Yet, the 43-year-old mother of one took the opportunity to debut a rare photo of her pride and joy on her Instagram account.

Paying tribute over the weekend to dads on Father's Day, the fairly new mom quoted her son with the caption, "To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York"

Wearing various shades of blue, 16-month-old York's ensemble compliments his big blue eyes. And, like his Victoria Secret Angel mommy, he can be seen reaching for the camera in very America's-Next-Top-Model-like fashion.

AOL News reports that Banks and her partner, Erik Asla, welcomed their baby boy via gestational surrogate last year.

