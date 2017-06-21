Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 22, 2017 | Updated at 9:54 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Damon Lindelof Developing "Watchmen" TV Show For HBO

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 21, 2017 02:31 PM EDT
Lindelof has been a long-time fan of the settings and the characters of "Watchmen."

Lindelof has been a long-time fan of the settings and the characters of "Watchmen."(Photo : DC Comics/Getty Images )

Damon Lindelof, the creative mind behind "Lost" and "Prometheus" is setting his sights on adapting the acclaimed DC comic series "Watchmen" for HBO.

Lindelof, fresh off the high critical praise from HBO sleeper hit "The Leftovers", has been a devoted fan of the comic book created by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins since its 1986 debut.

"From the flashbacks to the nonlinear storytelling to the deeply flawed heroes, these are all elements that I try to put into everything I write," he told Comic Book Resources in 2009 ahead of the release of the feature-film directed by "Justice League" visionary Zack Snyder.

Set in an alternate 1980s America in which Richard Nixon is still President, "Watchmen" is a deconstruction of the superhero genre in a world where World War III looms like a shadow. Snyder's take garnered praise for its devotion to the extremely dense source material, but faltered at the box office.

No deal is currently in place, but talks are taking place between Warner Bros. and HBO. If sucessful, "Watchmen" could thrust HBO into the highly lucrative world of superhero media, after its smash fantasy series "Game of Thrones" ends next year.

VIDEO: NEW Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

Tagstv shows, HBO, Damon Lindelof, Watchmen, DC Comics, Superheroes, Game of Thrones

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

The Must See Films Of Summer 2017

"El Chapo" To Sue Netflix/Univision For Using His Image In TV Show

Netflix: "Puss In Boots" Will Let Kids Choose Their Own Adventure

Westworld: Season 2, Episode 1 Revealed?

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

family programs interactive content

A general view of the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Krestovsky Island

Confederations Cup Preview: Groups And Game Times

They call it a "mini world cup", as eight of the world's greatest teams get together in order to win the Confederations Cup and give us a taste on what to expext for Russia.
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Shannon de Lima

"Canelo" Álvarez & Marc Anthony’s Ex Shannon De Lima Dating?
Perhaps the best football player in the world is leaving Real Madrid.

After Tax Fraud Scandal, Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Real Madrid
The money team, the money bags, and the trash talking will be out in full force.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August
ESPN Documentary Soars

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should
Dennis Rodman, International Man of Mystery

Former NBA champion and Diplomat Dennis Rodman On A "Mission" In North Korea
The Warriors have no love for the Commander-In-Chief.

Golden State Warriors Might Decline White House Visit
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics