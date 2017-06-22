These Ice Cream Tacos Are The Perfect Way To Kickoff Summer 2017
In these sweltering summer months, all of us could use a cold pick-me-up. But for those feeling a bit more adventurous and wanting to light up their social media feeds, these ice cream tacos are sure to do the trick.
Sweet Cup, a recently opened Orange County, California ice cream shop has been experimenting with making the most colorful and tasty ice cream tacos around.
Flattening the ice cream of your choice into rolls, they place the cream into colored waffle cones baked into the shape of tortilla shells with all kinds of toppings sweet and sour toppings.
Some of these even look like ice cream versions of cartoon characters!
ITS #TACOTUESDAY We're working on some new flavors
Happy Father's Day!