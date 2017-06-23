Tom Brady Takes on a Sumo Wrestler And Loses Badly (VIDEO)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady normally ducks defenders the size of freight trains on the gridiron, but took on another kind of big man during a visit to Japan.

Brady, who visited China and Japan this week on a tour promoting American football, stopped by a sumo wrestling gym in Tokyo on Thursday and stepped into the ring with champion sumo wrestler Goeido.

@tombrady always fighting for that extra yard. #TBAsiaTour #IWILL A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

The 39-year-old Brady, who led the Patriots to his fifth Super Bowl title this year, described the opportunity to learn about sumo as ‘incredible” while adding that the wrestlers are “very strong” and are “strong in mind and body.” “For them to welcome me means very much to me,” Brady told the Kyodo news agency.

“It’s hard to describe in words how special that was.” Goeido, a 31-year-old winner of 2016's Autumn Grand Sumo tournament, said the NFL superstar “has a lot of explosive power. I feel energized. It’s stimulating to have an opportunity to come in contact with athletes from a different sport.”

Brady is on an Under Armour-sponsored tour of Asia meant to build cultural bridges and interest in the sport around the world. He held youth camps in Shanghai and Tokyo and even played catch on Father's Day at the Great Wall.

After expanding its reach to having several games played in London, the NFL and Brady are eyeing a potential game in China, with Brady calling it a "dream."