Man Hit By Bus Gets Back Up Again And Heads To Pub (VIDEO)

An unbelievable video shows a man who was hit in the back by a bus out of control and how he got up immediately after jus to walk straight to the pub for a pint like nothing ever happened.

Simon Smith, 53, must have an angel watching over him (and he probably likes beers), because he sustained only scratches and some bruises depite being thrown away for about 20 feet when the bus hit.

CCTV footage from Gun Street at Reading, England, shows how the man get to his feet seconds after the strong impact and walk into the Purple Turtle bar.

It remains unclear what caused the bus to crash but police said no arrests have been made.

WARNING: Footage may be distrubing to some viewers.