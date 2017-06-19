Cosby’s Lawyer is Confident in Future Acquittal: Celebrities React to Mistrial

The nonverdict in last weekend's mistrial of actor/comedian Bill Cosby has led many to openly speculate about the future of the case. After six days of deliberation, the jury was deadlocked in its ability to reach a unanimous decision.

Prosecutors in the sexual assault case against Mr. Cosby say they will pursue the proper legal steps towards retrying him. Cosby's criminal defense lawyer, Brian McMonagle, however, is confident in his client's chances of beating the charges.

Addressing the allegations against Mr. Cosby stemming from other possible victims, his defense attorney said "None of these accusations have ever been vetted. None of them have ever been cross-examined, and the one time that is has happened, fair-minded people couldn't come to a conclusion."

Mr. Cosby was alleged to have drugged and sexually assaulted the accuser, Andrea Constand, in a January 2004 incident. Alluding to a consensual sexual encounter, Cosby stated in a 2005 deposition that he administered Benadryl to help "relax" Constand.

Hoping to retry the Cosby case, Kevin R. Steele, the district attorney for Pennsylvania's Montgomery County, says the prosecution has a window of 365 days to officially do so. In that time, the district attorney will attempt to bring in some of the 50 other women accusing Mr. Cosby of sexual assault to publicly testify in open court.

Celebrities criticized the result of the case on social media. See their reactions in the tweets embedded below.

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't... — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Bill Cosby MISTRIAL??? What kind of bullshit?????? https://t.co/rPl3IxyXun — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 17, 2017

If Cosby's defense is true he is admitting to cheating hundreds of times on his wife with the use of quaaludes. That's what he admits. https://t.co/gFthKCfOKa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

Try him again. #CosbyTrial. Heart goes out to women who came forward. Without that courage there will be more victims. Serial rapist. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 17, 2017

Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury? Who doesn't know him or have some sort of association with him? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

To all the women who say Bill Cosby drugged, raped or assaulted you: I BELIEVE YOU. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 17, 2017